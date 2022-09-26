Kim Kardashian Is 'Just Not Ready' to Date Yet and Sees Herself with 'Absolutely No One'

Kim Kardashian is not sure what the future holds for her love life — but she's in no rush to rejoin the dating scene, either.

When the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul was asked about what kind of man she ultimately sees herself with during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday, responded, "Absolutely no one."

Kelly Ripa then advised her to "stay off dating apps," to which Kardashian explained how that "wasn't even an option" for her.

Suggested Ripa, 51: "You need a titan of industry. That's what you need. That is what you are, and that is what you need. It's a very small field but he's out there, sitting here, watching this."

But The Kardashians star admitted she's considered the possibility of dating someone outside of the entertainment industry.

"I did say before, maybe I should try to date a doctor or a scientist. So maybe a bunch of attorneys or scientists would reach out," she said. "But I'm just not ready."

As Ryan Seacrest whether she could "actually go out on a casual date," Kardashian explained why this wasn't an easy feat for her.

"I don't think so. I think it would have to be something set up at a friend's house," she said. "Something very chill. Nowhere out in public. I just want chill."

The reality star added, "I'm not looking for anything. I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school. And spend time with my kids."

Kardashian's love life has been of public interest for some time now. Some of her former high-profile relationships include Ray-J, Reggie Bush and Nick Cannon. She was also married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013.

At this time, the businesswoman is in the middle of a rocky divorce battle with Kanye West. The former couple — whose split was publicized in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage — share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6½, Chicago, 4½, and Psalm, 3.

Before a judge declared Kardashian legally single in March, she began dating Pete Davidson in October of last year. The pair broke up in August after nine months together.

"It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden," a source told PEOPLE. "And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."

Kardashian recently said she's "happily single."

"I haven't really thought about it because I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that," she shared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "But I think my next route, I feel like I have to ... go to different places. Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing."

