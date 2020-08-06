Kim Kardashian 'Not Happy' with Kanye West's Political Bid but Hopes to 'Save' Marriage: Source

A source tells PEOPLE that the couple is currently in the Dominican Republic, where the "focus is on their marriage"

As Kanye West forges ahead with his independent presidential campaign, he and his wife Kim Kardashian West are privately working to save their marriage, a source tells PEOPLE.

According to the source, the couple is currently in the Dominican Republic, where the "focus is on their marriage."

"They decided to travel together so they can be away in private," the source says, adding that Kardashian is "exhausted."

"Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes, it's been hard for her to think clearly," the source says of the star, who shares daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and 14-month-old Psalm, with West.

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The source says Kardashian is trying to "save her marriage."

"Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn't her focus," the source says. "She just wants to do what's best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what's best for them."

Reps for Kardashian and West have not commented.

The couple's trip to the Caribbean comes amid multiple news reports that West's campaign is getting a boost from Republican operatives and an attorney representing President Donald Trump. (A Trump campaign spokesperson said in a statement, "We have no knowledge of anything Kanye West is doing or who is doing it for him.")

West would need 270 electoral college votes to win the presidential election on Nov. 3, but the last-minute candidate has missed the filing deadline in more than 10 states already.

Last week, West and Kardashian reunited in person for the first time in weeks after the reality star flew to Cody, Wyoming. In photos, she was seen crying in the car with West, and a source told PEOPLE that during the trip, she urged him not to move forward with the campaign and "focus on his mental health instead."

The reunion came after Kardashian publicly addressed her husband's diagnosis in a lengthy statement posted on her Instagram Story, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation.

A source told PEOPLE earlier this week that before the trip to Wyoming, Kardashian "was ready to end her marriage."

"But Kanye has been listening to her concerns," the source said. "He has made some promises to her. Kim still sees divorce as a last resort. She is not there yet."

"Kanye suggested that they take a family trip together and Kim agreed. She wants to do everything she can to save her marriage," the source continued. "It's all very complicated though. Kim wants him to get proper help, and Kanye still doesn't want to. Kim is just taking things day by day right now."