Kim Kardashian Is 'Not Afraid' to Disagree with Kanye West 'Behind Closed Doors,' Source Says

Although Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West don’t see eye-to-eye on everything, the reality star’s support of her rapper husband is unwavering.

Over the weekend, West delivered a surprise pro- Donald Trump rant during the Saturday Night Live premiere and confirmed on Monday that he is “fully back in mode, off of medication, working out, breaking as much fresh air as possible, thinking, doing, being himself.”

While a source close to the rapper tells PEOPLE that “of course Kim is concerned when this happens,” the Kimoji creator “has decided to be intentional in her support of her husband.”

“She lets him take the lead, and she never disagrees with him publicly. She has decided that’s the right move, but she isn’t scared to share her disagreements with him behind closed doors,” the source explains.

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may disagree with West about specific topics, including politics (Kardashian West voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election while West is an outspoken Trump supporter, frequently wearing a Make America Great Again cap), she keeps their different perspectives private.

“Don’t think that she’s afraid of him, because she’s not,” the source adds. “She’s just managing him the best she can.”

RELATED: Kanye West Is Struggling Leading Up to Anniversary of His Mother Donda’s Death: Source

West is facing backlash for his renewed pro-Trump sentiments, but the mother of three (Chicago, 8 months, Saint, 2, and North, 5) is determined to prove that their marriage is still going strong.

In a sweet photo of the couple shared on Kardashian West’s Instagram on Monday, the media mogul, 37, gazes lovingly at the rapper, 41, who flashes a big smile with downcast eyes.

With two red hearts, Kardashian West captioned the picture, “We Got Love.”

Another insider previously told PEOPLE that her husband’s drama can get to Kardashian West. “Having all this backlash against Kanye is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that,” the insider said.

Still, “she supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion,” the insider said.