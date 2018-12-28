Kim Kardashian Had a 'Nip Slip' at Christmas Eve Party That Left Kanye West 'Satisfied'

The plunging white gown Kim Kardashian West wore to the 2018 KarJenner Christmas Eve bash made a nip slip inevitable in husband Kanye West’s eyes.

When it actually happened, the rapper was all too happy to point it out — telling Spaghetti Boys founder Kerwin Frost in a video from the event posted on Thursday, “She had a nip slip at the Christmas party. I was waiting for the nip slip and now I’m satisfied!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The wardrobe malfunction came after Kardashian and longtime friend Paris Hilton went sledding in their glamorous ensembles at the party, which was held at Kardashian and West’s home in Calabasas, California.

“I know, I know, I know,” Kardashian, 38, told West, 41, in the clip, covering herself in a furry white coat. “I just gotta adjust myself. We were on the hill and it all came out, you know?”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from 2018 Christmas Eve Party Featuring Kanye West and Kids

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Flashes Massive Diamond Ring at Christmas Eve Party — 2 Years After Paris Robbery

Though the sled ride may have led to a wardrobe malfunction, Kardashian appeared to be having plenty of fun as she and Hilton, 37, shot down the hill.

West shared a video of their activity on his Twitter Account, captioning it, “BFF.”

In his clip, Kardashian and Hilton were seen getting pumped up about the activity. “You guys, Paris and I are going to go down the sled!” Kardashian yelled with a smile on her face while the DJ and hotel heiress danced in the background.

“Let’s do it!” Hilton — who opted for a short red number — shouted in response, holding Kardashian’s hand.

RELATED: Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s $1.3 Million Christmas Party: A Cost Breakdown

This year’s Christmas party, which has been historically held at Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas mansion, was relocated to Kardashian and West’s home to take advantage of the couple’s extra square footage.

Also in attendance were sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as well as a slew of other A-list guests, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Kathy Griffin, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator and John Legend, who performed songs off his Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

Throwing the event wasn’t cheap. According to expert Ashley Greer’s estimation, the lavish winter wonderland — with its acres of (very real) snow, tunnel of 10,000 lights designed for selfies and a forest of fine-art tree sculptures that looked straight out of Whoville — cost about $1.3 million in the end.

The famous family hired Mindy Weiss to conjure their holiday magic, Greer — a florist and owner of the D.C.-based Atelier Ashley Flowers — told PEOPLE. Weiss has orchestrated the weddings of Ciara and Russell Wilson and Heidi Klum and Seal, as well as Jessica Simpson‘s baby shower.

To produce that snow-covered yard, which turned Calabasas into Colorado, the couple looked to Snow Business USA, a company Greer said is “devoted solely to the production of fake snow.” They offer over 200 types of snow, ranging from flakes that will melt in a few hours to some that last for months.