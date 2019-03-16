Kim Kardashian Praises New Zealand for Moving to Change Gun Laws After Mass Shooting

Kim Kardashian West is coming out in support of New Zealand as the country moves to change their gun laws following the Christchurch mass shooting that left at least 49 people dead and 20 injured at two mosques.

On Saturday morning, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, who has long been a vocal advocate for gun control, praised the government’s swift response to the tragedy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Just 24 hours after the Christchurch shooting New Zealand bans semiautomatic guns!” she wrote, in response to a tweet about comments New Zealand Attorney General David Parker reportedly made at a rally. “America take note! Why can’t our elected officials put public safety over gun manufacturers’ profits?!?!”

According to The Guardian, Parker said at an Auckland rally the government would ban semi-automatic weapons. Currently, the sale of semi-automatic guns is not restricted in New Zealand.

During a news conference on Saturday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she planned to reform the country’s gun laws and shared she was considering banning all semi-automatic weapons, the outlet reported.

“I can tell you one thing right now. Our gun laws will change,” she said during the news conference, according to CNN.

Ardern said that the suspected shooter — who has been identified as Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28 — used five guns in the attacks and had a gun license allowing him to legally purchase his weapons.

Just 24 hours after the Christchurch shooting New Zealand bans semiautomatic guns! 👏🏼

America take note! Why can’t our

elected officials put public safety over gun manufacturers’ profits?!?! https://t.co/nsufYNygoO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2019

RELATED: Woman, 66, Hailed as a Hero for Helping Injured Victim During Christchurch Shooting

Kardashian West’s sisters have also spoken out about the deadly attack.

“Heartbroken about the terrorist attack in New Zealand. Praying for the victims, their families, and the whole Muslim community,” wrote Kylie Jenner, 21.

Added Kourtney Kardashian, 39, “I have been physically sick all day after hearing about the senseless, hateful acts in New Zealand this morning. As a Christian, I believe hate is wrong in any form…We need to walk in love…For all people and all religions, I stand with my Muslim brothers and sisters.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

I have been physically sick all day after hearing about the senseless, hateful acts in New Zealand this morning.

As a Christian, I believe hate is wrong in any form…

We need to walk in love… For all people and all religions, I stand with my Muslim brothers and sisters. — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 15, 2019

In a lengthy note posted on her Instagram Story Saturday, Khloé Kardashian, 34, wrote that she had “been disgusted and devastated.”

“As a Christian, I believe to lead with love. I don’t believe it is my place to harm nor criticize one’s beliefs. I don’t shame people for their religion or beliefs. I’m not going to hurt or judge people for what they believe in,” she wrote. “My prayers will continue always for our planet! One day, I pray to turn on the news and hear, There is peace on Earth. I love and respect you all and I’m praying for us all!”

RELATED VIDEO: Survivor of the New Zealand Mass Shooting Shares Horror of His Escape: ‘I Had to Run’

According to the New York Times, Tarrant has been charged with one count of murder in connection with the massacre. Police said he would face additional charges.

The Times also reported that another man, identified as Daniel John Burrough, 18, has been charged with “intent to excite hostility or ill-will,” although his exact role in the attack remains unclear.

According to the Washington Post, a third suspect has yet to be identified.

A fourth person was detained but released after authorities determined he was just a bystander, CNN reported.

Tarrant — who is scheduled to appear in court on April 5 — and the two other suspects remain in custody, according to CNN.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

RELATED: Across U.S. and World, Leaders Offer Protection and Support for Muslims After New Zealand Attack

Prime Minister Ardern referred to the incident as “an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence” and considered it to be “New Zealand’s darkest day.”

“It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” Ardern said Friday. “From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned.”

Ardern said New Zealand was targeted because it was a nation that celebrates multiculturalism.

“We were chosen because we represent diversity, kindness compassion, a home for those who share our values, a refuge for those who need it and those values, I can assure you, will not and cannot be shaken by this attack,” she said.