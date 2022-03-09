Kim Kardashian said her family's new reality show, The Kardashians, will reveal how she and boyfriend Pete Davidson first met

Kim Kardashian Says New Hulu Series Shows How She and Pete Davidson Connected: 'All the Details'

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her relationship with Pete Davidson in her family's upcoming Hulu series.

Kardashian, 41, covers the latest issue of Variety with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. In an accompanying interview with the outlet, Kim said she plans to take viewers into how she and Davidson, 28, first met, and reveal "the details that everyone wants to know" about their relationship.

While she's open to talking about her boyfriend on The Kardashians — the name of her family's new reality series — Kim said Davidson isn't set to appear on the show just yet.

"I have not filmed with him," she told Variety. "And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does."

"But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away," she continued. "I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

When The Kardashians drops on Hulu next month, Kim said audiences will see the start of her relationship with Davidson, including "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

She added, "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."

The SKIMS founder and the Saturday Night Live star were first linked in fall 2021, when they were spotted holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm in October. Since then, the couple have gone on dates in Staten Island (Davidson's hometown) and vacationed in the Bahamas together at the start of the new year.

A source told PEOPLE in December 2021 that Kim "is so into" Davidson, adding, "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other."

Another insider told PEOPLE last month that Kim's friends were excited to see her happy with her new boyfriend. "Everyone around her is just happy she's happy," the source said.

Kim was declared legally single earlier this month amid her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West. Kim filed for divorce from West, 44, in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. She and the Donda rapper share four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.