Christmas may be over but Kim Kardashian West isn’t done spreading holiday cheer.

The Keeping Up with Kardashians star shared new photos from her epic Christmas Eve party on Instagram Sunday, showing Kardashian West cuddled up to handful of her A-list friends.

In one photo, she is seen sitting on a couch and flashing two peace signs while surrounded by a group of girlfriends including close pal Larsa Pippen. She also smiles alongside famed celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser inside a Photo Booth.

In the last snap, Kardashian West crouches next to Jennifer Lopez for a glam-filled photo.

“More Xmas Eve Pix,” she captioned the series of photos.

The Kardashian-West-Jenner family’s Christmas Eve party, historically held at Kris Jenner‘s Calabasas mansion, relocated to Kim and husband Kanye West’s Hidden Hills home this year to take advantage of the couple’s extra square footage.

In addition to Kris, Kim and Kanye, also in attendance at the festivities were sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as well as a slew of other A-list guests, including Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Sia, Paris Hilton, Dave Chapelle, Kimora Lee Simmons, Tyler the Creator and John Legend, who performed songs off his Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

“The West residence party is a winter wonderland with a huge mountain. … It’s literally Calabasas turned into Colorado,” Kardashian West said in a series of videos posted during the party.

The couple’s backyard that became the centerpiece of the over-the-top celebration. In addition to authentic, the land boasted a hill that guests like Hilton went sledding down.

“You guys, Paris and I are going to go down the sled!” the mother of three calls out with a smile on her face while the hotel heiress dances in the background.

The annual party came hours after Kim and Khloé unveiled the family Christmas card this year.

The photo includes the two of them and their kids; Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and their children; and Dream Kardashian (Rob Kardashian‘s daughter with Blac Chyna). For the merry occasion, the family is dressed all in white and squeezed on to a matching couch.