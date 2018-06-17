Kim Kardashian West Isn't Ruling Out Running for President and Reveals Why Kanye West 'Loves' Trump

Could there be a Kardashian running for the White House someday?

During Kim Kardashian West’s interview with CNN’s The Van Jones Show on Saturday, the reality star — who helped Alice Johnson receive a presidential pardon after spending 21 years in prison — expressed reticence when asked whether she could see herself running for office someday.

“I don’t really think that’s even on my mind,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said.

However, when she was reminded that Donald Trump’s presidency makes it more likely for a celebrity to entertain the idea of a presidential run, Kardashian West responded, “I know, that’s why Kanye [West] loves him.”

“It’s the idea that anything could happen,” she continued.

While the reality star admitted she should “never say never,” she explained her statement shouldn’t be misread as a declaration of her intent to run for office.

“That’s not what I’m going for,” she continued. “I just want to help, starting with one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done.”

Kardashian West was previously asked about whether her involvement in freeing Johnson had sparked an interest in politics, telling Today‘s Hoda Kotb, “I’m still doing me, but I enjoy this. This has fulfilled my heart, and since I feel so fulfilled, why should I stop?”

Kardashian West campaigned for Johnson’s presidential pardon after learning about her case online, eventually meeting with Trump earlier this month in Washington, D.C. On June 6, Johnson was released from a federal prison in Aliceville, Alabama, where she had been serving her sentence for more than 20 years.

The 63-year-old grandmother was given a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug-trafficking case.

While speaking with CNN’s Van Jones in an interview that aired Thursday, the reality star also responded to criticism that she now endorses the president after he accepted her months-long campaign for Johnson’s freedom.

“I think Kanye’s already given him legitimacy in that way,” Kardashian West said, referring to her rapper husband’s public support for Trump, whom he called his “brother” in April.

“I was working on this before. I don’t think I would be used. At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. What could he really use me for?” she told Jones.