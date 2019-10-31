Kim Kardashian ‘Never Lectures’ Kanye West About His Controversial Comments, Source Says

Kim Kardashian West may not always agree with Kanye West, but she understands his comments come from a passionate place.

“Kim always was and continues to be supportive of Kanye. But there are definitely subjects that she wishes that he wasn’t so opinionated about” a source tells PEOPLE.

In recent weeks, the 42-year-old rapper has shared several of his controversial opinions, from expressing his disapproval of his wife’s sexy attire and their daughter North wearing makeup to asking his Jesus Is King collaborators to abstain from premarital sex.

Although the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, may wish her husband would reveal a little less at times, “she is also aware that when you’re a passionate person, sometimes during interviews you say more than you originally wanted to,” the source explains.

“This is why she never lectures him about comments,” the source adds, noting that Kardashian West “likes that Kanye is truthful and speaks his mind.”

Image zoom (L-R) Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

While both Kardashian West and her husband have changed over the years, the source says that the mother of four feels “very grateful” they’re still standing by each other’s side.

“Kanye has changed a lot since they have been together. But so has Kim. She is very grateful that they have managed to stay together for this long. She loves her family with Kanye,” the insider tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The source went on to note that “just like any family” the pair often have to “compromise about how they are raising the kids.”

“If Kanye doesn’t want North to wear make-up, Kim will respect that,” the source continues, in reference to their 6-year-old daughter. The couple also share daughter Chicago, 21 months, and sons sons Psalm, 5 months, and Saint, 3½.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian with sons Saint and Psalm and daughters Chicago and North Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The family of six will also be celebrating Halloween all together.

“The kids are beyond excited. Even little Psalm has a costume,” the insider says, adding that “Kanye is doing well” and “is extremely busy figuring out his tour.”

“For him, busy is good, though,” the source says.

A source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that despite West’s outspoken beliefs, Kardashian West — who has stayed by her husband’s side as he’s promoted his new Christian album and continued to put on his Sunday Services — has been fully supportive of her husband.

“Kim and Kanye are in such a great place right now,” the source says. “Kim doesn’t want to change Kanye. She loves him and supports him.”

“Of course, there are going to be times when Kanye says something Kim didn’t know he was going to say, but in general they talk about everything and are usually on the same page,” the insider continued. “They are incredibly supportive of each other. Kanye, in particular, has been so proud of everything Kim has been doing lately. They are very in sync.”

During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired last year, Kardashian West shared that she “will always” support her husband.

“I always know what Kanye’s intentions are and what he’s trying to say, but I also know that they’re going to write a headline and people are going assume that that’s exactly what you said and what you meant,” she said.

“I obviously support him and will always, but he likes to speak for himself and I like to speak for myself,” she added. “As his wife, I just have to express how I feel and have those private conversations with him and help him better communicate what he has to say.”