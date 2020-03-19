Kim Kardashian Says She Misses Her Sisters as They Remain Apart During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Kardashian sisters are used to spending most of their time together, as a family — but not these days.

In order to do their part to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the sisters have been practicing social distancing, each staying in their respective homes. On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West, 39, reflected on the circumstances while urging her followers to do the same.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this,” she captioned an old photo of her and Khloé Kardashian. “Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

“PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus,” she added. “We will all get through this! #TogetherApart.”

Khloé, 35, commented several broken heart emojis, writing, “I miss you!!!!!!!!!!!!”

RELATED: Social Distancing, Self-Quarantining, Under Lockdown — Here’s What Each Term Mean

As of Thursday morning, there have been at least 8,317 confirmed cases of coronavirus confirmed and 147 deaths in the U.S., according to a New York Times database.

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been regularly reminding their followers to stay home and abide by guidelines set in place by government officials. Earlier this week, Kim implored her fans to “take the directive to stay home seriously” and to “not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside.”

Image zoom Chesnot/WireImage

“Please everyone, especially people who are young and healthy, pls take the directive to stay home seriously if you care about the health and safety of your mom, father, grandparents, sisters, brothers, children and community,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Unless you are leaving your home to go to work, restock on necessary food and essentials, to see your doctor or to help someone in need such as an elderly neighbor, please do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus,” she continued. “Also a reminder that this virus does not discriminate against race, age, gender, etc. This applies to us all and we will get through this together. Sending everyone lots of love and keeping everyone in my family’s prayers.”

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shares the Activities She and Son Reign Are Doing at Home amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that the family is “taking the social-distancing very seriously,” adding that Rob Kardashian‘s birthday celebrations had been “postponed.” (He turned 33 on Tuesday.)

“No one in the family is socializing right now and everyone is just hanging out at their separate houses,” the source said, explaining that the sisters and their children haven’t had playdates and are keeping everyone apart.

According to the source, Rob is still living with mom Kris Jenner and was apart on his birthday from daughter Dream Kardashian, who is staying with her mother, Blac Chyna.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.