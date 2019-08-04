Kim Kardashian Says 2019 Met Gala Was as 'Nerve-Wracking' as Her Wedding: 'Maybe Even More So'

Kim Kardashian West was more nervous for her appearance at the 2019 Met Gala that she was for her wedding to Kanye West.

In a clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she got ready for the highly-anticipated night.

“It’s the morning of the Met, and I just keep on saying ‘I don’t know why I have such anxiety for the Met, I feel this sense of pressure, responsibility,’ ” Kardashian West, 38, says.

“This is like probably as nerve-wracking as my wedding like I don’t know why I get so nervous for the Met,” she later adds, talking to her makeup artist. “Maybe even more so, just because there’s pictures from every single angle.”

For this year’s Met Gala, Kardashian West wore a custom-made Thierry Mugler “dripping wet” dress — the first dress the French designer had made in nearly 20 years. Although it was a “dream come true”, she felt intense pressure to make sure the look was perfect.

“This year I am wearing Thierry Mugler for the Met Ball,” she says. “It’s like a huge responsibility for me because he, I’m sure, after not designing for 20 years wants it to be something magical and special and new, and I just want it to be perfect.”

The KKW Beauty mogul made jaws drop with her ultra-tiny waistline in the dress, though in the clip she admitted that she had difficulty breathing. “I have anxiety with how tight this is, I can’t breathe,” she tells her crew and asks them to say a prayer over her.

Last month, Kardashian West opened up to the WSJ Magazine about her look and the secret behind her waistline. To accomplish her look she also wore a custom nude corset by acclaimed French couturier Mister Pearl.

The corset was tied so tight around her frame she admitted she felt a lot of pain. “I have never felt pain like that in my life,” she had told the magazine.

She also revealed that wearing the corset required special breathing lessons from Mister Pearl before the Met Gala.

