Kim Kardashian Meets with Imprisoned Slam Star Momolu Stewart During Visit to D.C. Jail

Kim Kardashian West visited the District of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility this week — and you might recognize one of the inmates she met with from the 1998 movie Slam.

Momolu Stewart — at the time a 17-year-old actual inmate awaiting trial on charges of first-degree murder — appears in a scene with Ray (Saul Williams), who has just been placed in his cell. The two engage in a powerful freestyle rap.

Stewart was eventually convicted, and while he appealed, he has not been acquitted and remains incarcerated. On Wednesday, he shared a photo of him and Kardashian West, 38, on Instagram.

“Making power moves from the inside with my sister @kimkardashian,” he wrote. “My next move is even bigger, and I’m thinking five steps ahead.”

Earlier this year, Stewart reflected on his years behind bars since filming the scene.

“Looking at myself in the movie Slam with @saulwilliams @sonjasohn @blowbackproductions 22 years ago,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s hard to believe that I’m still inside of a cell from when we filmed this scene in 1997.”

Williams, who co-wrote the movie, has also spoken out about Stewart’s case.

“Bey, aka Momolu Stewart was 17 at the time, serving 75-Life,” he wrote on Instagram last year alongside a clip from the scene. “The case has been appealed but not acquitted, ie: still there.”

“#Slam was about the need for criminal justice reform & an end to the war on drugs,” he continued. “The poetry lives on & so do the issues.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Appeal to President Trump Over A$AP Rocky Case

Kardashian West has been focusing much of her time recently on advocating for prison reform, working with CNN commentator Van Jones and attorney Jessica Jackson, co-founders of advocacy group #cut50.

As part of her work with the group, Kardashian West has been visiting prisons, petitioning governors and attending meetings at the White House. Last year, the reality star successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender.

The mother of four, who has begun a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm, has hopes of taking the bar in 2022 and making prison reform her main focus.

The D.C. Department of Corrections shared photos of her visit on Twitter Wednesday, where she discussed prison reform with a group of incarcerated men and women. She also spoke about the Georgetown Prison Scholars Program, a higher education initiative at the jail.

Thank you @KimKardashian for visiting the Correctional Treatment Facility to discuss the Georgetown Prison Scholars program as well as criminal justice reform. We certainly appreciate you sharing and engaging with us! pic.twitter.com/mTkD8kUv6L — DC DOC (@DCCorrections) July 24, 2019

A spokesperson for Oxygen confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian West was shooting for her upcoming documentary with the network, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

A premiere date has not yet been announced.