Kim Kardashian Is Meeting with Jared Kushner at the White House — Will Donald Trump Be There?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly meeting with government officials about prison reform Wedneday.

The KKW Beauty mogul will speak with advisors including Jared Kushner about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, according to CNN and Vanity Fair.

The White House did not return PEOPLE’s request for information/comment.

It’s not known whether she will meet with President Donald Trump, whom her husband Kanye West has praised publicly in controversial tweets. (Kardashian, 37, supported Hillary Clinton int he 2016 election.)

Johnson, 62, is a great-grandmother who was incarcerated in October 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been helping campaign for her presidential pardon.

Kim Kardashian (left) and Alice Marie Johnson Stefanie Keenan/WireImage; Cando Clemency

In a personal essay published on CNN earlier this month, Johnson opened up about what Kardashian’s help has meant to her, including the spotlight that has been placed on her case.

“Some refer to prison as a place where hope dies. Some days I’ve found that to be almost right,” Johnson wrote. “Each time that I’ve come close [to giving up], God has restored my faith.”

“So when the unlikely voices of Kim Kardashian West and Jared Kushner came together to shine a spotlight on my case, I could only thank God, for he works in mysterious ways,” she continued.