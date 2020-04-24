Kim Kardashian Marks 105th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide After U.S. Recognizes Massacre

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Chesnot/WireImage

Kim Kardashian West is calling attention to a dark day in the history of Armenia.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, tweeted about the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide, which comes after the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution in December that recognizes the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during the first half of the 20th century as genocide.

"Today is the 105th anniversary of the Armenian genocide and I'm so proud that America has recognized this," she wrote. "I want to share with you all some poems written by grandchildren of genocide survivors."

"The Serpent and The Crane is a spoken word album Alan Semerdjian did with Vancouver-based guitarist Aram Bajakian, which marks the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. It's available now at http://amerge.bandcamp.com," she continued. "Alan & Aram also did a collaboration/time-lapse video with artist Kevork Mourad, which is the first track on the album and live now. Watch this video in honor of the Armenian Genocide and the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day."

The Kardashians, who are of Armenian descent on their father's side, have long been supportive of efforts towards Armenian genocide awareness.

During a recent episode of KUWTK that was filmed in October, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, traveled to Armenia to baptize themselves and their children. During the trip, the sisters also dined with President Armen Sarkissian.

"Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip," Kim captioned a slideshow of photos from the trip at the time. "So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia's main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD."