Kim Kardashian Marks 18th Anniversary of Dad Robert Sr.'s Death: 'Love Never Dies'

Robert Kardashian Sr. died at age 59 on Sept. 30, 2003, less than eight weeks after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer

Kim Kardashian West is remembering her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., 18 years after his death.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, paid tribute to the late patriarch on Thursday by sharing a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories. Alongside a black-and-white picture of herself with her dad, Kim wrote, "18 years ago was the worst day of my life. 💔 But I know u see and guide."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Love never dies," she added. "Love u daddy."

The SKIMS founder also posted a snapshot of her dad waving at the camera, as well as a family picture that included mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian.

kim kardashian robert kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/INSTAGRAM

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Robert, a businessman and attorney, became a household name when he helped defend friend O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial. He was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died less than eight weeks later, at age 59, on Sept. 30, 2003.

kim kardashian robert kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/INSTAGRAM

On her birthday last year, Kim was surprised by a hologram crafted in her father's likeness from her now-estranged husband, Kanye West. (Kim filed for divorce from West, 44, this February after almost seven years of marriage.)

Sharing a video of the hologram to Twitter, Kim wrote at the time, "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."

Earlier this year, Kim commemorated what would've been Robert's 77th birthday with heartfelt messages shared to social media.

"Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more," Kim wrote in an Instagram post on Feb. 22. "So much to tell you! I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can't believe I remembered it."