Kim Kardashian Makes Faces at Tristan Thompson in Khloé's Delivery Room: 'I Want to Go Off'

Talk about awkward!

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s all-new Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian arrives in Cleveland as Khloé Kardashian prepares to give birth.

And while Kim is thrilled she made it to the hospital in time, she’s less than excited to see Tristan Thompson just hours after his cheating scandal made headlines.

“Are you going to say hi to each other or no?” Khloé asks after she notices Kim and Thompson avoiding each other.

In an attempt to keep the peace, Thompson and Kim exchange a less than an enthusiastic hug — but not before she playfully threatens to cut the NBA player behind his back.

“The vibe in the room is calm, I thought there would be way more tension,” Kim says. “As much as I want to go off, I just don’t think it’s the time. So I’m gonna keep it cute, I don’t have to have a lot of interaction, I just have to be there for her.”

At one point, Kris Jenner even breaks out into dance to help keep the energy in the room up.

“I’m really excited to have everyone there, but oh my god, I’m getting that much closer to actually having to give birth,” Khloé says.

Khloé reflected on Thompson’s infidelity while last week’s episode of KUWTK aired. The new mom tweeted back and forth with fans, candidly revealing the emotional struggle she went through as she grappled with the news.

In response to a fan who praised Khloé, 34, for ultimately forgiving Thompson, 27, Kardashian admitted that reliving the difficult time was reigniting her initial anger.

“Hahaha baby, I’m about to get pissed again too! Lol you are talking me down,” she wrote, adding in a follow-up tweet that her heart was “racing.”

“So crazy how emotions never die!” she wrote. “You may forgive but forgetting is not possible.”

Ultimately, Khloé defended her decision to stand by Thompson, explaining why she allowed him to be present for the birth of their daughter True on April 12.

“I wanted to have a beautiful birthing experience for myself and for the memories of what I choose to share with True when she’s older. I want her to have videos and pictures of her daddy there, holding her etc.” she said. “I want her to know she is LOVE and my happiness! Babies feel energy! I know this! I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could.”

“My only thought was about the birth of my daughter,” she continued. “I wasn’t going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True. I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn’t believe that this would ever happen to me but I’m still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed.”