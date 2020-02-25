Kim Kardashian Lunges at Kourtney in KUWTK Sneak Peek: 'Don't Ever Come at Me Like That'

The return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is officially a month away.

On Tuesday, E! announced that the famous family’s long-running reality show is moving to Thursday nights instead of Sundays, with season 18 set to premiere on March 26.

And in the sneak peek accompanying the announcement, tensions between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian only seem to be have gotten worse since last season.

“Why do you have to have an attitude?” demands Khloé, 35, in one scene.

“Just don’t involve yourself in business that is not yours,” replies Kourtney, 40.

“Then don’t talk about it in front of me,” Khloé fires back.

In another scene, Kendall Jenner, 24, gets dragged into the drama, though it’s still unclear whose side she’s on.

“She can’t sit back and just be like, ‘All right, I was wrong,'” she says.

Last but not least, the clip teases a shocking confrontation between Kourtney and Kim, 39.

“You have nothing to say,” Kourtney yells, angrily waving her finger in Kim’s face, then chucking a boxed water at her.

“Don’t ever come at me like that,” Kim warns before lunging at her.

The three sisters feuded at length throughout season 17, in large part over Kourtney’s “boundaries” as she refused to film aspects of her personal life, forcing Kim and Khloé to “pick up the slack.”

At one point, Kim even threatened to fire Kourtney, though sources have told PEOPLE that this wouldn’t technically be possible since the Kardashian sisters are equal-level executive producers.

The drama came to a head during the season finale in December, with Kourtney admitting she had reached her “breaking point” and didn’t want to film anymore. She has since taken a step back from the show, but continues to film.

During an interview on Laura Wasser’s podcast All’s Fair podcast earlier this month, Kim did reveal that the situation between her and Kourtney gets “a little violent,” joking that she “might need an attorney.”

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better,” she said. “But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns March 26 at 8 p.m. ET on E!