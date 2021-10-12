Kim Kardashian 'Loves' Having Ex Kanye West's 'Support,' Says Source: They're 'Friends'

Kim Kardashian West and estranged husband Kanye West were photographed together this weekend in New York City, where the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian West was glad to have the "support" of her ex over the weekend as she hosted Saturday Night Live in New York City.

A source tells PEOPLE that the reality star, 40, and her estranged husband Kanye West are now in a "better" place than they were in February when Kardashian West filed for divorce.

"Kim and Kanye are friends, but that's it. She is still moving forward with the divorce," the source revealed on Monday.

"She loves having Kanye's support though," the source says. "They were not in a good place around the time Kim filed for divorce. She is so happy that things are better now. It's all very beneficial for the kids."

West, 44, and the KKW Beauty mogul are parents to four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

The source also said that Kardashian West was happy to have mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian — who both made cameos in the episode — in New York with her for the hosting gig.

"Kim loved having her family in NYC for SNL. They all thought she did great. They are very proud of her," the insider says.

Kardashian West hosted the long-running NBC comedy revue for the first time on Saturday alongside musical guest Halsey — and didn't shy away from making jokes about her family and West in her monologue.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that West, who has appeared on SNL multiple times, had been giving Kardashian West advice leading up to the Oct. 9 show.

"She feels a lot of pressure," the source said. "She wants to wow the audience." The source also said that Kim was taking the NBC gig "very seriously" as she prepared. "She's both nervous and thrilled," the source said. "It's a huge deal for her."

The Skims founder and West were photographed walking out of her hotel ahead of her hosting debut, and were also seen dining together earlier this month in Malibu, California, at hotspot eatery Nobu.