Kim Kardashian Bounces on a Trampoline in a Bikini While Listening to Song by Kylie Jenner's Ex Tyga

Kylie Jenner may have moved on from ex Tyga, but her sister Kim Kardashian West still listens to the rapper’s music.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spent her Wednesday soaking up the California sun and sharing her bikini-clad antics with her fans on her Instagram Story.

In one video shared by the star, Kim can be seen jumping on a trampoline wearing a white string bikini while listening to Tyga’s song “Taste.”

However, it wasn’t for long as she quickly switched the song to Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s “Apesh—.”

Tyga, who split with Kylie in 2017 after 3 years together, appeared to be a fan of Kim’s shout-out as he reposted her video on his Instagram Story writing “#taste” across the post and tagging Kim’s handle.

Kim Kardashian West

Moments before hitting the trampoline, Kim posted a mirror selfie showing off her famous curves and rock-hard abs.

Last week, Kim angered fans after she seemingly rejoiced in appearing thing after her sisters told her that she looked “really skinny.”

“I don’t think you’re eating,” Kendall Jenner, 22, told Kim at the City of Hope charity poker event on July 29. “Like you look so skinny.”

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian, 34, chimed in with, “I’ve never seen a human being look as good. You are a walking Face Tune doll,” in reference to the photo editing app.

“My purse is as tiny as you,” Kendall added.

“Oh my god the compliments!” Kim responded.

Kim then revealed her weight after Khloe said, “Kimberly I can literally see through you!”

“I’m down to 119 lbs.,” Kim happily told her sisters. “I will say when I take out my hair extensions I am less.”

“If someone says you look so skinny that they don’t think you’re eating that is NOT A COMPLIMENT to gloat about to your millions of followers that are majority girls,” one fan fired back.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kim Kardashian Finds a New Way to Show Her Abs in an Asymmetrical Crop Top and Velvet Leggings

Emmy Rossum, 31, also commented on Kim bragging about her weight.

“The only time I was 119 pounds is when I had MONO. On a magazine shoot and everyone was ‘freaking out over how good’ I looked,” Rossum said on her Instagram Story.

The actress added, “I had lost ten pounds and was gaunt and sick and felt faint… It totally messed with my head.”