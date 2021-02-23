Kim Kardashian Listens to Breakup Anthem After Filing for Divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian took a drive listening to the hit breakup song "Driver's License" amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Kardashian, 40, posted a video on Monday of herself driving past windmills on the highway listening to Olivia Rodrigo's heartbreak anthem.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star played the lyrics: "And all my friends are tired

Of hearing how much I miss you, but / I kinda feel sorry for them / 'Cause they'll never know you the way that I do, yeah."

"Today I drove through the suburbs / And pictured I was driving home to you / And I know we weren't perfect / But I've never felt this way for no one, oh / And I just can't imagine how you could be so okay, now that I'm gone," the song continues in the background.

Kardashian cut off the hit in the middle of the lyric, "I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me."

Kardashian's post of herself listening to a breakup song comes days after she filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of marriage.

A source previously told PEOPLE Friday that the couple is in agreement about sharing joint legal and physical custody of their four children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.

