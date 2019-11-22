How Kim Kardashian Balances Work and Being a Mom of 4: 'I Don't Drink, I Don't Stay Out Late'

Kim Kardashian West has her daily routine down pat.

During an interview on Australian morning show Sunrise, the reality star and business mogul was asked how she balances her shapewear, beauty and fragrance brands with being a mom to her four kids with husband Kanye West — daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 22 months, and sons Saint, 4 next month, and Psalm, 6 months.

“I go to bed when the kids go to bed,” she said. “I don’t drink, I don’t stay out late at night. So I think that really does help.”

“I just micromanage my day,” she continued. “I know every day I wake up at a specific time and I have my schedule set in stone and I really don’t like to veer off of that, because it’s so planned out and with four kids, you just have to be so organized. So being organized is key.”

Indeed, Kardashian West, 39, has long put her partying days behind her. Last year, shortly after she admitted that she was on ecstasy the first time she said “I do” (to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000), as well as when she filmed her 2003 sex tape with Ray J, a source told PEOPLE the star “definitely does not do drugs and hasn’t for years — and even then she barely dabbled.”

“Now she drinks here and there, but mostly abstains,” the source said. “She may have a glass of champagne on a holiday or for someone’s birthday, but it’s rare.”

Another source told PEOPLE that Kardashian West “pretty much doesn’t drink at all.”

“She’s not a partier and it’s just not part of her life,” the source said. “Occasionally she’ll have a drink, but she really doesn’t like the taste of alcohol.”

“None of the sisters do — and none of them go really crazy,” the source added. “They’re very conscious of their image, Kim especially. They don’t like to lose control. Kim definitely had her years of partying, especially around the time she was friends with Paris. She also used to go to clubs every night of the week. Her life is completely different now.”

These days, Kardashian West not only has a business empire and a family to take care of, but she’s also studying to become a lawyer. She revealed in April that she had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

“It really is extremely time-consuming,” she said on Sunrise. “There are times when I just think that I can’t handle it all, but then I just take a minute to myself and really re-focus. There’s no cutting corners.”

“Luckily, in California I can do an apprenticeship for four years, where I have to study 18 hours a week,” she continued. “So it’s a lot of dedication and it’s really important to me. I really do want to pass and I take it really seriously.”