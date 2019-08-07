Kim Kardashian Learns of a Frightening Emergency —and an Ambulance Is Called — in KUWTK Teaser

The return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one month away, and its 17th season is promising loads of drama, including a terrifying emergency.

At the end of the updated version of the trailer released last week, things take a frightening turn when Kim Kardashian West receives a call that something is wrong.

“What’s going on?” Kardashian West, 38, asks her sister, Khloé Kardashian over the phone, as she sits beside her friend Jonathan Cheban in the car.

“Ambulance is on their way here now,” Khloé, 35, says over the phone, which sets her sister Kim into panic mode.

“I’m rushing home right now, what happened?” Kim responds, as Cheban, 45, begins to worry alongside her.

At the beginning of the teaser, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian step out at a function as Kim alludes to their public family drama in a voiceover, saying, “Everyone is so critical of our lives.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Anxiety and ‘Growing Up in the Light’: ‘I’m Human’

In another scene, Kim vents to Cheban about Khloé’s strained relationship with her ex, Tristan Thompson, who apparently ignored Khloé at their daughter True‘s birthday party in April.

“He doesn’t even speak to Khloe,” Kim fumes. “Khloé invited you. Be f—ing cordial.”

“This whole thing sucks,” Khloé says while crying in another scene.

The Revenge Body star broke things off with Thompson, 28, in February following the NBA player’s cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend.

True’s birthday party marked the first time the exes had publicly reunited since the Woods scandal. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that Thompson and Khloé kept their distance.

Tensions between Woods, 21, and the KarJenner family is evident in another scene, where Kylie, 21, sits down with Khloé to discuss the situation — and it appears that Woods wants to make amends.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says Jordyn Woods Wants to Write Khloé Kardashian a Letter About Tristan Thompson

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian E!

“She wanted to write you a handwritten … something,” Kylie says.

“If she wants to write me a letter…” begins Khloé, sounding furious, before Kylie interrupts to ask if she should “give her your address.”

The teaser also hints at tension between Kourtney, 40, and her ex Scott Disick, who is dating Sofia Richie.

“I want you and Sofia to be comfortable,” Disick tells Kourtney. “But it does take, like, a toll on me.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 premieres Sep. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on E!