After discovering Johnson’s story on Twitter in October 2017, Kardashian decided to advocate on the 64-year-old great-grandmother’s behalf and ask President Trump to grant her clemency.

The star spoke with White House senior advisor Jared Kushner for months about a possible pardon for Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense, and eventually met with President Donald Trump at the White House to plead her case. Then on June 6, 2018, one week after Kardashian’s visit, the White House made a statement to announce that President Trump had commuted Johnson’s life sentence.

“Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades,” the statement read.

“While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance,” the statement concluded.

Johnson’s case marked the first big legal win for Kardashian, who could not have been more thrilled about the amazing news. She also had Johnson model her SKIMS Shapewear, after releasing the new business venture in August 2019.