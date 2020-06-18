Kim Kardashian West to Produce and Host a Crime Podcast in New Deal with Spotify

The podcast is the latest effort by Kim Kardashian West to bring attention to prison reform

Kim Kardashian West has her sights set on a new virtual platform.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is launching a podcast with Spotify on prison reform, The Wall Street Journal reports. Kardashian West will serve as co-producer and co-host.

According to the WSJ, the podcast will follow television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi's investigation into the case of Kevin Keith, who was convicted of three murders in 1994. Keith has long maintained his innocence and has appealed the conviction several times. In 2018, the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear his case.

Rothschild Ansaldi will also host. A release date for the podcast has not yet been announced.

The podcast is the latest effort by Kardashian West, 39, to bring attention to prison reform. The mom of four, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, has spent the last two years seeking clemency for inmates who were given too harsh a prison sentence.

In 2018, the reality star successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender. After Johnson was released, a major bipartisan piece of criminal justice–reform legislation, the FIRST STEP Act, was passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump. Since then, she has successfully petitioned for the release of over 20 inmates.

"It’s kind of crazy because I’m learning it all as I go,” she said during an episode of KUWTK. “I spend more time on this than I do anything else. It’s insane but it’s so fun to be around people that are super smart and get it and want the same thing."

Kardashian West revealed in an interview with Vogue in April 2019 that she had begun a four-year apprenticeship with a firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Though she did attend Pierce College in L.A., she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offers a path to passing the bar without attending law school by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If Kardashian West passes the baby bar, she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

In February, she said she was preparing to take one of her first tests required to become a lawyer.