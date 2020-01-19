Kim Kardashian Says Her Late Father Robert Kardashian Would Be 'So Proud' of Her for Studying Law

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West

Being a mom of four, Kim Kardashian West has learned a lot about balancing parenthood with her passion for criminal justice reform and the law — something her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. was familiar with as well.

While discussing her upcoming Oxygen documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, opened up about how her legal work has made her feel closer to her dad, who died in 2003 at age 59 from esophageal cancer.

“There are times when I could be frustrated and studying really late and have to get up and wonder how he did it, having four kids and must’ve been going through some of the same things that I have gone through,” she said. “So it would have been exciting to talk to him about that, and I know that he would be so, so proud.”

Robert Sr., who had four children with ex-wife Kris Jenner from 1978–1991, was a businessman and attorney. He became a household name when he helped defend friend O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial.

Kardashian West, who will take the bar exam once she finishes her four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, went on to share that she plans to keep fighting for the rest of her life to make changes in the justice system.

“I do, I really do,” she said. “I don’t see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them.”

And Kardashian West’s dedication to the law has meant that there needed to be some changes in her life.

“I just honestly had to cut out a lot of all the extra stuff that I was doing,” she said, noting that included going out to the movies and events as well as pampering. “I mean simple self-care things – a massage I used to do at a specific time and now I just don’t do it. But if I needed to it would be probably 10 PM, 11 PM after everyone’s asleep.”

She’s also had to dial down how much time she devotes to chatting with friends. “I literally had to change my number and just say, ‘You know, I gotta focus for four years. All my friends, guys, I’ll be back in four years, let me just really focus,’ ” she said.

Still, making time for her kids and husband Kanye West remains a top priority.

“We definitely have our date nights. We have our vacation time. I definitely take that time off,” she said. “Obviously my kids and my husband are my life.”

“I do my mornings with my kids and they go to school and then I’m there for dinner,” she added of her busy schedule, noting that her family understands the value of the work she’s doing.

“I think that it also shows my kids how motivated I am. Every time I have a prison visit or, you know, I, I explained to them why I’m going and what I’m doing. And they’re very, they understand. it’s really, I love talking about it with everyone around me when there’s a case going on,” she said.

Though she’s had to make sacrifices to find time for what’s most important to her, don’t expect to see the KKW Beauty mogul stepping away from having fun.

“I think I want to do it all. And I think you can do it all, and it’s still me. And I think that’s why it works,” she explained. “I think you, no matter what, have to be yourself, and it’s all fun. And I really do believe that you can do it all.”

Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project will premiere Apr. 5 on Oxygen