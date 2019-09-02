Kim Kardashian West Spends Her Labor Day 'Studying Contracts' While Prepping for the Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian West is spending her Labor Day doing something a little different this year: studying for the bar exam.

The reality star turned aspiring lawyer shared an update on her new career goal with fans on her Instagram Story Monday. Posting a video displaying her textbook and notes, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed she’s hunkering down to study contracts.

“While everyone is probably at a barbecue, I am studying contracts today,” she said off-camera in the video.

Fans got a glimpse of some of her notes, which outline an introduction to contracts and some initial vocabulary needed to further her studies.

In April, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced that she wanted to become a lawyer in an interview with Vogue. Kardashian West, 38, said that she decided last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with the goal of taking the bar in 2022.

Though she did attend Pierce College in Los Angeles for some time, she never graduated. However, California, as well as three other U.S. states, offer another path to passing the bar by “reading the law,” or apprenticing with a practicing lawyer or judge. If Kardashian West passes the “baby bar” this summer, she will be given the okay to continue for three more years of study.

In a lengthy Instagram post at the time, the mother of four clapped back at critics who said her “money” and “privilege” would make it easier for her.

“That’s not the case,” she insisted. “One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’ I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am.”

“The state bar doesn’t care who you are,” she added. “Everyone can take this route if you live in a state where this is allowed.”

“It’s true I did not finish college,” she acknowledged. “You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in ‘reading the law,’ which is an in-office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying.”

She admitted to feeling “overwhelmed” at times, but said she gets “the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me.”

“I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine,” she added. “It’s never too late to follow your dreams.”

A source previously told PEOPLE Kardashian West “realizes that some people are laughing at her for the lawyer thing, but she really doesn’t care.

“She is focused that this is what she wants to do,” said the source. “And she’s going to do it, regardless of what people think.”