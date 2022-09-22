'The Targashians' ! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Star in 'House of the Dragon' Parody

James Corden assembled the Kardashian and Jenner women for a Late Late Show spoof of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel

September 22, 2022

The Kardashians and Jenners are taking Westeros by storm!

During Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host invited Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, to join him in a parody skit of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon called The Targashians.

"Has everybody here been enjoying HBO's House of the Dragon?" Corden, 44, asked the audience. "Well look, you're not alone. In fact that show is so popular, there is already a brand-new spin-off, check it out."

The clip starts out with Corden dressed as House of the Dragon's King Viserys (Paddy Considine) talking to his council about his plans to pardon one of his enemies, Grayson Lannister.

"Hey big bro," Kim's character says, entering the room. She then shows him she's beheaded Lannister to Corden's discontent. "Why? He's so uninteresting," she insists, "he adds nothing to this kingdom."

With heightened tension, the title of the show is shown, blending the Targaryen and Kardashian names together.

"I mean Keith is the king right now, but let's be honest, he wouldn't be anywhere without me," Kim says in a confessional interview.

The Targashians Take Over Westeros
The Late Late Show with James Corden

The spoof then cuts to Corden, who's also opening up in a confessional: "Kim has made it very obvious that she wants to be queen, but let's be clear, the Iron Throne is all mine."

"I run the armor shapewear like, the grayscale cosmetics company, dungeon reform, what else I am forgetting? Oh yeah, body butter," Kim, 44, lists in her confessional, nodding to her businesses in the real world including SKIMS, SKKN BY KIM and her work in prison reform.

In another scene, Targashian Kim apologizes for her behavior. "Hey, I know you're mad," she says. "I can see why I disrespected you when I beheaded Grayson Lannister. At the end of the day we're family and family always comes first. Here, I got you a smoothie."

After testing the smoothie with his guard and confirming that Kim's olive branch is poisonous, Corden's character Keith calls out to his mom.

"Oh Keith, he's always been my sensitive boy," Kris, 66, says in a confessional.

Kim is next seen being painted by Jouster's Illustrated, a play on Sports Illustrated, a magazine Kim covered during the first season of The Kardashians.

"Jouster's Illustrated is a huge get for Kim," Kris says in a confessional. "Of course Keith is jealous, but look, he still got the cover of Plague," she said, hinting to the Vogue cover drama also in the reality show's first season.

"I've been going to Baratheon bootcamp twice a day since I found out about Jouster's Illustrated, nothing is going to ruin this shoot for me," Kim's character says, much like her own experience with weight loss in the past year.

The Targashians Take Over Westeros
The Late Late Show with James Corden

When Corden and Kim's character finally make amends, Corden gifts Kim with "revenge bodies" while Kim returns the favor giving him a dragon egg she had broken before. "I stole it from Khloé's baby," she says. (Khloé Kardashian welcomed her second child, a baby boy, on July 28.)

"What do you say we share the throne?" Corden asks Kim as they sit on the iron throne together.

Then, emerging from the shadows, Kylie appears and seemingly kills both Corden and Kim, proclaiming, "There's only one king in this kingdom, it's King Kylie b----."

She then sings, "Rise and shine the throne is mine" while teasing the next The Targashians episode.

The Kardashians season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

