Kim Kardashian Says Rewatching Drama on KUWTK Is 'Awkward' for Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian West understands that Tristan Thompson may feel uncomfortable as he watches his cheating scandal unfold on Keeping Up with the Kardashians — months after it happened.

“It is awkward, especially for maybe Tristan, who isn’t used to this,” the mom of three, 38, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday about the months-long lag between the filming and the airing of her reality show.

On Sunday’s episode of KUWTK, Khloé Kardashian, 34, gave birth to daughter True as she processed the news that Thompson, 27, had cheated on her shortly before the baby was due. Khloé called the situation “f—ed up” and labeled Thompson “a complete piece of s—.”

“Unfortunately, that was what’s going on in our lives,” Kim explained to DeGeneres. “So six months later … it replays, and they’ve gotten through what they needed to get through, and it’s rehashed in front of everyone, and everyone’s giving their opinions all over again, and we’re live tweeting, and everyone’s chiming in.”

“So that is hard for Khloé and I’m sure for Tristan, but it’s our reality, and we’ve learned to kind of use it as a therapy, just to kind of get it out one last time with everyone else,” the makeup maven continued.

Kim noted to DeGeneres that the family has ways of helping each other through rough episodes — like live-tweeting more to take pressure off of the “really brave” Khloé

“We all do edit the show, but there’s nothing really that we’ve taken out. So we will let everyone watch and be like, ‘Okay, this is what I said about you, and this is how I feel about you or felt about you,’ ” she said. “It is what it is.”

In the recent episode of KUWTK, Khloé expressed a desire to pay attention to her daughter instead of the drama with Thompson.

“My focus is not if we’re going to be together or not,” she said. “My focus is just on my daughter and having these beginning moments with my daughter and seeing him be such a great father to her — that’s really what’s important to me.”

In an upcoming episode, Kim unfollows Thompson on social media. When she learns that Thompson has blocked her, she declares, “I’m going to spit on him.”

Khloé and Thompson are putting on a united front as the holidays approach. “Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” a source told PEOPLE earlier in November. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

“Khloé’s family can’t stand Tristan,” the source added. “They understand that Khloé wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan any more.”