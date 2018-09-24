Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Run Into Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga at Beyoncé and JAY-Z Concert

Talk about a blast from the past!

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner handled a potentially awkward situation with grace as they bumped into Kylie Jenner‘s ex Tyga at a Beyoncé and JAY-Z concert on Sunday.

In a shiny pink-on-pink ensemble, Kardashian West, 37, flashed a big smile as she chatted with her 21-year-old sister’s former boyfriend at the On The Run II concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

The momager, 62, also beamed in a black outfit after seeing Tyga, 28, in the pit section.

Tyga, who famously surprised Kylie with a $320,000 Ferrari on her 18th birthday, looked relaxed while talking to his ex’s family at the concert.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Larsa Pippen, 44, joined the others at the concert. On their Instagram Stories, Kardashian West and Pippen posted a series of videos of the group grooving and singing along to the songs.

On his Twitter account, Tyga — who was first tied to the youngest Jenner in fall 2014, when she was 17, before confirming the relationship the following March — retweeted a video of his performance that was part of DJ Khaled‘s opening act at the show.

Kim Kardashian West, Larsa Pippen and Kourtney Kardashian NEMO/BACKGRID

While Tyga and Kylie were together, they flaunted their relationship on social media and vacationed with each another. Tyga even appeared on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Tyga and Kylie — now mom to her 7-month-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26 — ended their on-again, off-again relationship in early 2017.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga Bryan R. Smith

Despite the split, Tyga’s family ties to the Kardashian crew still run deep: He shares 5-year-old son King Cairo with Blac Chyna, 30, who also has 22-month-old daughter Dream Renée with her ex, Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian, 31.

Kylie has moved on with her new man. For the couple’s GQ cover story in August, she opened up about how Scott is adapting to a relationship in the spotlight.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“I don’t think he’s really cool with it, but he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family,” she explained. “For sure, I know he doesn’t like the attention. That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won’t come. Because I want him to do his own thing.”

She continued, “I want him to be him. I don’t want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don’t ever see us together, that’s okay with me, because we just do our thing.”