Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Wish Rob Kardashian Happy Birthday: 'The Light of Our Lives'

Happy birthday, Rob Kardashian!

The reality star turned 34 on Wednesday and his famous family marked the occasion with a series of social media tributes. Sister Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her and Rob "dancing the night away" from several months ago.

"Happy Birthday Robbie! 🍀" she captioned the photo. "We've made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime. I'll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL."

"The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much!" she continued. "I love you more than anything and am always here for you! 🍀 I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU"

Kim, 40, also posted some throwback videos and photos of her and Rob on her Instagram Story, writing, "I love you so much and can't imagine life without you!"

Mom Kris Jenner penned a lengthy tribute to her only son on her own Instagram page, alongside a handful of clips of Rob on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"Happy birthday to my funny boy @robkardashianofficial who is the light of our lives!!!" she wrote. "You make us laugh constantly and are always so loyal and supportive to us all. Rob you are the greatest daddy, son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend!!!"

Jenner, 65, continued, "You are the kindest most thoughtful, generous soul I know and I am beyond blessed to be your mom. I'm so proud of the man you have grown into and I am in awe watching you as a Dad... you are truly the best most incredible daddy to Dream. You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you. Have a magical day 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀"

Kourtney Kardashian called her little brother her "soulmate" in her post and continued the theme of adding shamrocks to her caption to mark Rob's St. Patrick's Day birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my actual soulmate @robkardashianofficial ☘️" wrote the 41-year-old Poosh founder. "You are one of a kind, make us all laugh until we cry, with the ultimate sweetness and memories to last us until all eternity. I am so blessed to call you my brother. I love you for life and after."

Last but not least, Rob's sister Khloé Kardashian posted a black-and-white throwback photo of the pair from when they were kids.

"Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!!" she began in the lengthy caption. "You've been my best friend since the minute you were born and we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime together."

The Good American mogul continued, "I want you to know how proud I am to be your sister. PROUD!!!! I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Literally, I always end up crying from laughter when I'm with you. Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob!""