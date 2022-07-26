Kourtney Kardashian also shared a look into her legal wedding day, which Mary Jo Shannon attended as one of two witnesses

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Family Wish Happy 88th Birthday to Grandma MJ: 'You Are My Hero'

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgezXnSLNHR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Wish Happy 88th Birthday to Grandma M.J.: ‘You Are My Hero’. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Happy Birthday MJ!

On Tuesday, the Kardashian/Jenner family shared their love for the reality TV grandma on her 88th birthday. Kris Jenner was first to kick off the birthday celebration for her mom — whose real name is Mary Jo Shannon — in a tribute Instagram post.

"Happy birthday to my very beautiful mommy M.J.!" Kris, 66, captioned a series of photos of herself and her mom. "You are my best friend, my heart and my hero! Thank you for all you have done for me and every single memory we have made together!"

She added, "I thank God for the blessing to have you as my mom and I am so thankful for all we have been through together and the family we have built. I love you more than you will ever know Mom!! Xoxo"

Kris' post was shared by daughter Kendall Jenner on her Instagram story — specifically one photo of herself and sister Kylie Jenner as kids next to their grandmother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgecPntLY9X/. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Wish Happy 88th Birthday to Grandma M.J.: ‘You Are My Hero’. Kris Jenner /Instagram Kris Jenner with her mom MJ and family | Credit: Kris Jenner /Instagram

Kim Kardashian chimed in with a sweet birthday message for MJ, too. "Happy 88th Birthday to the Queen MJ!" Kim wrote. "I love you so much grandma and so so so lucky to have you to up [sic] to look up to."

Kim's post also included current photos of herself and family with MJ, as well as some throwback snaps.

Family friend Jonathan Cheban commented with a birthday wish. "She's sweet like pie 🥧! Happy bday MJ," he wrote. Kathy Hilton also jumped into Kris' comments with a happy birthday for the family matriarch.

Kourtney Kardashian added her own birthday post in honor of MJ — and it was filled with photos from her first legal wedding to Travis Barker.

"My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ ❤️" Kourtney wrote. "So happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you."

While MJ isn't active on social media to share the posts herself, Kim, 41, previously revealed that MJ has a secret account. "My grandma has a creep IG account to see what we're all up to," she shared on Instagram in 2020.

At the time, MJ was quarantined at home because of COVID, so Kim sent a surprise delivery of beignets to brighten her grandmother's spirits.