Kris Humphries Wanted to Have Kids 'Right Away' with Kim Kardashian

Their 72-day marriage may now be kaput, but shortly after their lavish Montecito, Calif., wedding, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries had seriously considered having a baby.

In an episode of Kourtney & Kim Take New York that aired Sunday, Kardashian, 31, told family members she was excited that her birth control was almost out because she felt like she was ready to have a child with Humphries, 26.

When she confronts her husband about her desire, he tells her, “I’m excited, I really want to [have kids].”

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries’s Whirlwind Romance

But Humphries and Kardashian realized they weren’t willing to compromise when it came to possibly raising a family together.

“I want my kids to grow up with my sisters’ kids,” the E! reality starlet tells the pro athlete, who wanted to relocate his family to Minnesota. “They could spend a month in the summer in Minnesota. I’m not moving to Minnesota.”

Despite debate over where to live, Humphries was still keen on the idea of starting a family immediately, telling his wife, “I don’t want to wait. I want to have kids right away.”

But by this point, Kardashian was already having second thoughts after a chat with her mom and a heart-to-heart with BFF LaLa Vasquez. In the end, Kardashian didn’t get pregnant, but instead filed for divorce just weeks after the conversation.