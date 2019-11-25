Kourtney and Kim Kardashian Join Kris Jenner in Handing Out Thanksgiving Meals at Local Food Bank

‘Tis the season of giving!

On Saturday, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian paid a visit to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to hand out Thanksgiving meals to families in need.

“We genuinely appreciate the Kardashian Jenner family for providing Thanksgiving meals to more than 100 families that face food insecurity in our community, for volunteering to distribute the food personally and for raising valuable awareness for our mission to end hunger in Los Angeles County,” Roger Castle, chief development officer at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Kris Jenner/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, joined by Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, joined forces to provide Thanksgiving Day favorites and participate in fun crafts for the little ones.

“On Saturday, we held an event at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to celebrate this special week and to hand out food for Thanksgiving meals,” Jenner, 64, wrote in the caption of her Instagram post showing pictures from her visit to the food bank. “As we head into the holiday season, it’s a reminder to be thankful for all of our blessings and I’m so grateful. It’s important to me and my family to give back.”

Jenner added, “Everyone can get involved by checking out your local food banks and lending support! A special thank you to @lafoodbank for having us and to those who participated.”

Throughout the years, the Kardashian/Jenner family have made it a point to give back to those in need — a value that was instilled in them by their late father, Robert Kardashian.

Image zoom Kim Kardashina West and Kourtney Kardashian at the Los Angeles Food Bank Kris Jenner/Instagram

“My dad used to drive us to Skid Row when we were little, to show us that the rest of the world doesn’t live how we live in Beverly Hills,” Kim, 39, previously said in a 2017 episode of KUWTK. “And that always stuck with me.”

“I think people are blind and kind of like to live in their bubble and ignore what’s really going on,” sister Khloé Kardashian added.

Image zoom Kris Jenner at the Los Angeles Food Bank Kris Jenner/Instagram

At the time, Kim decided that the time had come to do something to help.

RELATED: Yes, You Can Now Fly With Your Thanksgiving Turkey

“I am just at a point in my life where I don’t want to be naïve anymore,” she admitted. “And I want to use my platform to get other people involved. … I just hope that I can shine a light on this issue, and hopefully more people will come together and we can figure out a solution for this.”

“I don’t know what the answer is to get people off the streets, but I’m so willing to help in any way that I can,” she continued. “I just want to bring awareness to this issue. It makes me feel really sad that people are just living like this, and the problem is getting worse.”