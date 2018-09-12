Kourtney Kardashian Tries to Convince 'Notorious Non-Dancer' Kim to Participate in Dance Class

Kim Kardashian West is many things, but she’s no “Dancing Queen.”

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 37, drops in on her sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s dance class — and while for a second it seems like she might be willing to jump in, she quickly clarifies that the dance floor is far from her comfort zone.

“I’m like, a notorious non-dancer,” she explains. “It’s a thing. So let me see what you guys are doing.”

Kourtney — along with the instructor and family friends Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq — walks Kim through the steps of the choreography.

“Oh yeah, no,” Kim says with a laugh. “I don’t dance. I can’t, you guys. I can be a stage mom! You need to get more into it.”

And try as they may to cajole her, Kim just won’t budge.

“Kim has this inability to let loose. She’s not even moving,” complains Kourtney, 39. “I mean, if she’s just going to sit here and critique us, then she can leave.”

But at the end of the day, Kim says it best: “I just don’t dance — I make money moves.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!