Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Advocate for Toxic Site Clean-Up After the Woolsey Fires Devastation

Kourtney Kardashian wants to make a change.

The Poosh founder, 40, has teamed up with Change.org and activist Melissa Bumstead to help advocate for the cleanup of the Santa Susana Field Lab in California.

During Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, both Kourtney and sister Kim Kardashian West met with Bumstead after learning that the 2018 Woolsey Fires were reported to have started at the Santa Susana Field Lab.

“This site is extremely toxic and could be really damaging people’s health. We are just miles away from this place,” Kim, 39, said during the episode. “I think it’s really important to get more information and see what we can do to help.”

Along with Bumstead, the sisters met with several other mothers who believe the toxic site is the cause of 50+ local children getting diagnosed with rare forms of cancer, including Bumstead’s daughter.

Kourtney and Kim swiftly jumped into action, sharing sharing Bumstead’s Change.org petition calling for a full cleanup of the site. They have also continued to work with community activists to bring the issue to the attention of lawmakers.

“Kim and Kourtney were exceptionally attentive and genuine in their concern,” said Bumstead. “Meeting with them gave us so much hope that we can and will win this campaign to protect all of our children.”

As of Tuesday, Bumstead’s petition has over 700,000 signatures.

“It finally seems like there’s been movement to really make all the parties responsible for actually cleaning up the site,” said Kourtney. “It’s definitely a step in the right direction.”

