Kim Kardashian is trying her best to be supportive of Kanye West, but his public rants are negatively affecting the mother of three.

“Kim is very uncomfortable and unhappy with the whole situation,” a source tells PEOPLE about the Kimoji creator, who shares daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 8 months, and son Saint, 2½, with West.

“She finds Kanye brilliant, so it makes her upset when he goes on these public rants and come across as someone who isn’t well,” says the source.

Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

On Thursday afternoon, during a meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, West — who avidly supports and voted for the president in the 2016 election — claimed during a lengthy, televised discussion that he was “misdiagnosed” with bipolar disorder. (The rapper, 41, also recently revealed that he is “off medication” he had previously been taking to treat the disorder.)

During the sit-down, the pair discussed numerous topics, including the Kardashians, Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 election campaign, and racism.

“It’s stressful for her. She knows he isn’t healthy right now, but it’s impossible to get across to him,” the source says of Kardashian West, 37. “All she can do is hope that he calms down mentally soon.”

But Kardashian West, who married the musician in May 2014, isn’t the only one who hopes her husband gets the assistance he needs — her famous family does too.

Adds the source, “Kim’s family thinks he needs help, but Kanye doesn’t, so it won’t happen.”

RELATED: Kanye West’s Trump Rant Was ‘Embarrassing’ for Kim Kardashian, But She ‘Supports Him’: Source

Since West disclosed that he is no longer taking his medication, people in his inner circle have been “telling him that he needs to get back on his medication, that he’s not doing well, that he’s not making any sense,” an insider told PEOPLE earlier this week.

Despite their attempts to get through, those close to West feel that their concerns are falling on deaf ears — partially because of his relationship with the president.

“No one close to him can tell him that he’s sounding unhinged,” said the source, “because his answer is that the President of the United States doesn’t think so.”

And while the Kardashians have been an unwavering support system to him, the source said that “the entire family is at the end of their ropes, and stuff like this won’t help.”

“They’re trying to help him get things where they should be, and it’s going to be that much harder now,” the source added. “It’s a sad day.”