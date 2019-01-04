Kim Kardashian Passionately Kisses Kanye West After News Breaks They're Expecting Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian West is feeling the love.

Days after PEOPLE confirmed she and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together, via surrogate, the star was photographed passionately kissing her husband on the balcony of their condo in Miami Beach.

Kardashian West also shared a photo of herself straddling the rapper, both smiling wide.

“Happy New Year,” she captioned the post.

Though the couple has yet to publicly address the news of their expanding family, a source told PEOPLE this week that West, 41, and Kardashian West, 38, have “always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls.”

“That’s always been the plan,” said the insider, adding that they are surely “over the moon” about the “wonderful news” of their little one on the way.

The two are already parents to son Saint, 3, daughter North, 5½, and daughter Chicago, who was also born via surrogate and will turn 1 on Jan. 15.

A second source told PEOPLE “having a big family makes Kanye so happy.”

“The smiles on his face when he’s around his kids are so sweet,” the source said. “He was definitely on board with another baby, and so was Kim. This was always the goal for their family.”

In an April cover interview with Elle, Kardashian West said that although “my home and my heart feel really full right now,” she wasn’t ruling out another baby — but she was drawing the line at four kids.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” she admitted. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”