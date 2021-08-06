Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2 — were also in attendance

Kim Kardashian Supports Ex Kanye West at Second Donda Listening Event with Their Kids

Kim Kardashian is continuing to show support for Kanye West.

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 40, attended the second listening event for West's forthcoming tenth studio album, Donda.

Kardashian shared a video from the event, which took place in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In the clip posted on Twitter, West is seen floating above a crowd as lights illuminate him from below.

"DONDA," she wrote.

And on her Instagram Story, Kardashian also shared a snap of her attire for the evening out: an all-black Balenciaga outfit. In a second image, the SKIMS founder shared a glimpse at another stunning set-piece from within the venue as well.

Kardashian made the listening event a family affair, as she was joined by the couple's four children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian's appearance marks the second time she's stepped out to support the rapper. She and the children also attended West's initial listening party for his album late last month. Khloé Kardashian, Shaquille O'Neal, CeeLo Green, Big Boi and Jadakiss were also in attendance as well.

Despite introducing his new music before a sold-out crowd at the time, West continued to delay the release of his highly-anticipated LP, much to the dismay of his fans.

After the first listening event, West shared a photo on Instagram of a room that appeared to be inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he was reportedly staying while he completed his album.

The photograph showed off a small and undecorated room that included a mattress and a wardrobe, where some clothes had been hung. Other belongings sat in a suitcase on the floor, while footwear and hand weights were sprawled along the room's perimeter.

Donda is named after the Grammy winner's late mother Donda West, who died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

At the event, West presented a new rendition of his upcoming album, which featured the voice of his late mother.

The new album — which is planned to be released sometime on Aug. 6, according to the AP and Variety. The record is West's first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy.

The album is also his first since Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.

Kardashian moved forward with divorce proceedings following a challenging period in the pair's relationship last year.