Kim and Khloé Kardashian 'Leaned on' Each Other During Difficult Past Year: Source

For the Kardashians, family support is stronger than ever.

"Kim and Khloé are very close and supportive of each other," a source tells PEOPLE about the famous siblings. "Khloé is the one Kim leaned on the most during her divorce. Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan. It's a very special relationship to them."

NUP_185665_0737.JPG Kim Kardashian West (L) and Khloé Kardashian | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Khloé had an on-off relationship with the NBA player, 30, for years, and they split last June after getting back together around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Then, in January, Thompson confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. (Thompson previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on Dec. 1.)

Khloé has remained single in the public eye since her relationship with Thompson ended. Meanwhile, sister Kim has been dating Davidson, 28, since the fall.

"Kim is encouraging Khloé to date. Kim says her relationship with Pete helps her see past all the Kanye drama. Kim wants Khloé to be happy as well," the source says.

Last week, the mother of four, who filed for divorce in February 2021, gained a victory in her divorce proceedings when a judge granted her request to be legally single during a bifurcation hearing last Tuesday. West previously challenged his estranged wife's request, but said in a statement last Tuesday: "I've asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children." (Kardashian and West, who started dating in 2012 and wed in May 2014, share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.)

In a new interview with Variety, published this week, Kim briefly spoke about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star and Khloé mentioned Thompson. Both Kim's new romance and Khloé's drama with Thompson will be featured in their family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show," the mother of one said about Thompson's scandal.