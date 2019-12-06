Kim & Khloé Accuse Kourtney Kardashian of Not Being ‘Open About Her Personal Life’ on KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian likes to keep some aspects of her life private, which doesn’t always sit well with the rest of her famous family.

In a preview of Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian confront the mother of three about her unwillingness to discuss her personal life on camera. In the clip, Kim and Khloé ambush Kourtney at a business meeting, thinking she was secretly seeing a guy.

“I’m not literally dating anybody,” Kourtney, 40, tells her sisters, as Khloé, 35, replies, “But we don’t know, because we don’t know anything about you.”

“What if I actually was, then what? You’d bring the cameras here?” asks Kourtney. “If I have boundaries, respect them.”

But when Kourtney goes on to claim that Khloé enjoys sharing “every single thing” about her life with their fans, the Revenge Body star strongly disagrees.

“I don’t like to,” she says, adding that the reason why she’s so transparent is “because that’s our job.”

“It’s not,” Kourtney counters. “There’s a fine line.”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian E!

Kim went on to explain that with Kourtney being less open about her life, both she and Khloé have had to “share more.”

“Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” she explains. “So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

However, as Kourtney points out, she is willing to share some parts of her life.

“I said I will not share my relationships — that’s it,” she says. “But I shared my breakdown, crying about having anxiety. I share other things.”

“This is so crazy,” she adds in a confessional. “If they wanted privacy, I would never follow them or expose them.”

During a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney revealed that she’ll be taking a step back from her family’s reality show to focus on her children — sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 7.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she explained, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”

“I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18,” Kourtney continued. “It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

Image zoom Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

As for whether Kim and Khloé believe KUWTK will go on without Kourtney, her younger sisters said they don’t believe she’ll be gone forever.

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé explained. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back.”

“They all come back,” she added.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!