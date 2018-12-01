Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner React to Mom Kris' Cameo in Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Video

Kris Jenner is not your regular mom, she’s a cool mom!

Daughters Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner shared their reactions to the KarJenner matriarch’s hilarious cameo in Ariana Grande‘s much-talked-about “Thank U, Next” music video, which was released on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a video shared on Kim’s Instagram Story, Kris, 63, can be seen playing clips of her guest-starring role inspired by Amy Poehler‘s character in Mean Girls. “You guys, this is what she makes us watch over and over and over again,” Kim, 38, said during a dinner with the momager.

“SO F—ING FUNNY,” Kim also wrote on Instagram Story Friday, to which Grande responded: “Thanks for letting me borrow ur mom.”

Kendall also applauded her mother’s scene-stealing appearance, writing, “This is genius,” on her Instagram Story along with footage from the Hannah Lux Davis-directed video.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Included Her Exes (and Apologized to Pete Davidson) in ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video

Kim Kardashian West Instagram

RELATED: All the Best Celebrity Cameos in Ariana Grande’s Star-Studded ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video

Instagram

In the Mean Girls-inspired montages, Kris channels the movie’s Cool Mom™ (Regina George’s mom) complete with a fetch-ing millennial pink tracksuit and even a camcorder. “Thank you, next, bitch!” she squeals in the ending scene, which has quickly become the subject of viral memes and gifs online.

“I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom,” Kris wrote on Instagram and Twitter, referencing one of the most quotable lines from the Tina Fey-created film.

The Mean Girls-inspired moment reminded many fans and longtime Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers about Kris’ famous “you’re doing amazing sweetie!” line from season 1 of the E! series when Kim was posing during her photo shoot for Playboy and Kris was recording with her camera on the side.

RELATED: Mean Girls, Bring It On, Legally Blonde! Every Teen Film in Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Video

Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kris was far from the only celebrity to be featured in Grande romantic comedy-inspired music video.

Jennifer Coolidge, Jonathan Bennett and Grande’s Victorious costars Matt Bennett, Daniella Monet and Elizabeth Gillies took part in scenes influenced by Mean Girls, Bring It On, Legally Blonde and 13 Going on 30.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Drops Star-Studded ‘Thank U, Next’ Music Video — and Kris Jenner Plays Her Mom!

In just hours following its release, Grande’s “thank u, next” music video has already amassed over 13 million views on YouTube.