Kylie Jenner Skips Emmys as Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Elicit Laughter on Stage

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner drew laughter as they presented outstanding reality TV series at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

“Our family knows first hand how truly compelling television comes from real people just being themselves, telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted,” Kim said on stage, causing laughter to break out among the famous audience.

But Kim, 38, and Kendall, 23, did not let that phase them and continued on with their presentation.

Unexpected giggles were not the only hiccup the reality stars faced, as they were also one Kardashian-Jenner short. Sister Kylie, 22, was also scheduled to take the stage with them but did not attend the awards show; a source tells PEOPLE she was sick.

Kim and Kendall just got laughed at mid-intro… pic.twitter.com/e0MjUo21Ix — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 23, 2019

Khloé joked about her sisters’ being too busy at the Emmys to live-tweet their reality show’s new episode with her, writing, “I’m here lol #KUWTK.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently airing its 17th season on E! The show first premiered in October 2007 and the series has blown up across the world with millions of people watching.

While Kim has graced the Emmys red carpet twice before – with then-pregnant sister Kourtney Kardashian in 2009 and with her mom Kris Jenner in 2010 – this year marks the first time Kendall has attended TV’s biggest night.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner Goes Back to Brunette as She Attends First Emmys with Sister Kim Kardashian

“I was just looking back at footage and I came in 2009 and sang this little bit about reality shows with Jimmy Fallon when he hosted and it was super embarrassing,” Kim shared with Giuliana Rancic on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet.

When KUWTK first aired, Kendall was still in grade school.

Image zoom Emilio Flores/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“A lot of the kids weren’t even watching it. But I do remember having a very positive association with it. My friends weren’t weird about it. They weren’t mean,” she said. “It was actually okay. It didn’t change my life as much as you would have thought it would. Everyone was super cool. It felt normal in a way.”

Seeing the sisters in a joint appearance has become an increasingly rare occurrence, as they’re all busy pursuing their own careers. Kendall’s Emmys appearance comes hot on the heels of her Milan Fashion Month appearances, where she walked the runway for Versace and Fendi.

And Kim is busy juggling life as a mom of four, her various businesses (KKW beauty and SKIMS shapewear) and studying for her law exams.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.