Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Show PDA in Wyoming as Kourtney Shares Family Photo from Her Trip

The Kardashian family vacation in Wyoming continues!

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian West shared new photos of her and husband Kanye West that appear to have been taken from their home. In one of the PDA-filled snaps, the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, could be seen kissing West's neck as he placed his hands on her lower back.

Captioning the post "Happy Sunday," Kardashian West posed standing in front of her rapper husband, 43, who embraced his wife from behind.

That same day, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, shared a throwback photo from her trip, giving fans a peek into an adorable picnic she had with her sons Mason Dash, 10, and Reign Aston, 5, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 7 — as well as her 7-year-old niece North West and nephew Saint West, 4½.

"Picnic in the pickup," the mom of three captioned the photo of the kids munching on some sandwiches in the back of a pickup truck. The crew appears to have been exploring the great outdoors, as the vehicle was parked near a forested area.

Over the weekend, Kourtney gave fans a more in-depth peek in the family's "two weeks in the Wild Wild West," sharing a slideshow of photos of some of the fun activities they've done, like riding on ATVs, hiking, going horseback riding and even setting off fireworks.

Earlier on during the trip, Kourtney shared some sweet pictures her son Reign took of her during their family vacation.

In the portraits, the mom of three — who also shares her kids with ex Scott Disick — modeled a white belted dress and matching knee-high boots in front of a stack of hay bales.

Action shots taken by the Reign show Kourtney draping a yellow plaid shirt from Outerknown across her arms. "Reign’s perspective," she wrote, crediting her son in the caption of the post.