Happy anniversary, Kimye!

In honor of their five-year anniversary Friday, Kim Kardashian West shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos from her stunning May 24, 2014, wedding to Kanye West in Florence, Italy.

“A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago,” she captioned the post, which includes photos of West, 41, getting ready for the big day with Scott Disick by his side, as well as a photo of the Miami pastor who married them, Rich Wilkerson Jr.

In another tweet, she wrote, “5 years ago I married my best friend.”

Kardashian West, 38, also shared a photo of her custom Givenchy wedding gown, designed by Riccardo Tisci.

Kardashian West’s sister Kourtney Kardashian celebrated the couple’s anniversary with a sweet post of her own: a photo of her son Mason, now 9, asleep at the nuptials.

“My absolute favorite photo from Kanye and Kim’s wedding is this one of Mason,” she wrote. “We couldn’t find him, it was almost time to walk down the aisle and he was the ring bearer. We finally found him asleep underneath a table in the back room in the old Italian fortress where we were all getting ready.”

“My baby is so big now. Penelope was just a baby at the wedding and Reign was in my tummy but nobody knew yet,” she continued. “Happy five year anniversary!”

The anniversary comes two weeks after the couple welcomed their fourth child, a son, via surrogate on May 9. The two are also parents to daughter Chicago, 15 months, North, 6 next month, and son Saint, 3.

The proud mom announced the arrival of her baby boy on Twitter the day after his birth, writing, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol,” she added. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Last week, Kardashian West revealed the unique name of their new addition, Psalm West, and shared the first photo of the newborn in the form of a text conversation with West.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child,” reads the message from West. “We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

A source told PEOPLE that the name, which means “song” in Hebrew, is “a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually.”

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately,” said the source. “Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child.”

“Kanye is very involved in choosing the names. He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback. It’s very traditional that way,” the source continued. “Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn’t like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon.”