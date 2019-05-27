Image zoom Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Time has nothing on Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

The high-profile couple, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, appear to be as strong as ever, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Kim and Kanye seem very happy. They feel very proud about their marriage,” the source says. “And they love being parents.”

To mark the special occasion, the Ye rapper, 41, whisked his bride away to Las Vegas for a special trip to see Céline Dion in concert.

Kardashian, 38, appeared to have a blast, as she shared multiple clips from inside the concert of Dion’s performance, and sang along to her hit “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.”

Image zoom Celine Dion, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“Kim and Kanye both agreed that since they have a newborn, they didn’t want to make huge anniversary plans,” the source says of the trip. “Kanye surprised Kim with a trip to Las Vegas and it was perfect. They had a fun celebration and a short getaway.”

The couple’s anniversary celebration came just two weeks after they welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, via surrogate on May 9.

The newborn joined older siblings North, who turns 6 next month, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 15 months.

Image zoom Psalm West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced her son’s moniker on Twitter by sharing a photo of the sleeping newborn; the snap had been sent to her in a text message from West.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child,” the text read. “We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

Meanwhile, the star also gave fans a peek at her May 24, 2014 wedding to West with a behind-the-scenes slideshow of photos from the Florence, Italy, fête.

“A little behind the scenes from our wedding day 5 years ago,” she captioned the post, which included photos of West getting ready for the big day with Scott Disick by his side, as well as a photo of the Miami pastor who married them, Rich Wilkerson Jr.

Kardashian added in another tweet, “5 years ago I married my best friend.”