Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Take 'Surprise' Trip to Cabo for Romantic Valentine's Day Celebration

Kanye West knows how to shower his wife with love.

The rapper and Kim Kardashian West celebrated Valentine’s Day together this weekend — and staying true to tradition, West pulled off an epic surprise in honor of the romantic holiday.

On her Instagram Story, Kardashian West revealed that the two had taken a “surprise trip” for the holiday weekend. A source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple is celebrating in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Little slice of heaven for Valentine’s Day,” the mother of four captured a stunning photo of their view on Saturday. In the photo, West can be seen looking out at a sunset on the ocean, while the reality star relaxes on a bed.

A second Instagram Story showed a clip of an infinity pool that fed into the ocean.

This isn’t the first Valentine’s surprise West has pulled off.

Last year, the musician, 42, hired world-renowned saxophonist Kenny G to perform for the couple at their home for Valentine’s Day. Kardashian West, 39, documented the private performance on her Instagram Story, filming the musician as he stood in the middle of a room filled with white, pink and red roses placed in individual vases.

But West isn’t the only master gift-giver in the family. Last weekend, the couple attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where West was seen wearing some trendy jewelry. Kardashian West revealed the chain necklace that West wore was her Christmas present to him. The rapper used the gift to accessorize his all-black look, topped off with a pair of black shades.

Meanwhile, Kardashian West wore an Alexander McQueen gown that she said was gifted to her by West for Christmas.

This year also marks the first Valentine’s Day they are celebrating as a family of six. The couple welcomed son Psalm in May, joining brother Saint, 4, plus sisters Chicago, 2, and North, 6½.

In October, a source told PEOPLE the couple, who wed in 2014, is stronger than ever.

“Kim and Kanye are in such a great place right now,” the source said. “Kim doesn’t want to change Kanye. She loves him and supports him.”

“They are incredibly supportive of each other,” added the source. “Kanye, in particular, has been so proud of everything Kim has been doing lately. They are very in sync.”