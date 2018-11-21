Kim Kardashian Reveals Husband Kanye West Gets Upset When She Posts Sexy Instagram Photos

Kanye West may seem to be unphased by a lot, but there is one thing that Kim Kardashian West does to bother him!

During an appearance to The Ellen DeGeneres Show set to air on Wednesday, Kim and Ellen DeGeneres got talking about an August Instagram post that the reality star shared, featuring her baking in the kitchen wearing only a bra and underpants.

Although Kim, 38, admitted that the photo was solely taken “for the ‘gram” and she was not wearing that to bake, she also revealed that her husband of four years was not thrilled with the sexy shot.

“You can get in trouble with your husband sometimes over too many photos like that,” she said in the clip.

When Ellen asked if her steady stream of sexy photos typically bother Kanye, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained that his reaction to them is unpredictable.

“Yeah it does, it’s like half and half,” she said. “He always wants me to be me and feel confident and we’re having fun, but it also bothers him.”

Despite knowing that the rapper, 41, was not a fan of the photos, Kim defended why she chooses to still post on social media.

“I go through waves,” she admitted. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Ok I’ll be more conservative on my Instagram’ and sometimes I really need to get something out if I’m feeling good about myself or I’ve been working out really hard, and I’ll post something and he’ll get upset. It’s a cycle.”

Kim recently opened up about how she thought of herself as a more independent woman before marrying Kanye.

“I think being with a man like Kanye, you have to learn how to be a little bit not-so-independent,” the reality star said during her appearance on the Alec Baldwin Show in October.

“I’ve always been so independent and working, and [had a] schedule, and when you get married and have a husband that has their career and then have kids, your independence … you have to let it go,” she said, adding, “I had to learn that being with a man like Kanye.”

The couple, who married in May 2014, shares three children: daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 8 months, as well as son Saint, who turns 3 on Dec. 5.

“I let [Kanye] be who he wants to be. I let him have his own views and opinions, even if they’re different than mine,” Kim told host Alec Baldwin.

Numerous sources recently told PEOPLE that Kanye’s behavior takes a toll on his wife. But the mother of three does not shy away from making her feelings known to her husband.

“She lets him take the lead, and she never disagrees with him publicly,” one insider said. “She has decided that’s the right move, but she isn’t scared to share her disagreements with him behind closed doors.”

“Don’t think that she’s afraid of him, because she’s not,” the source added. “She’s just managing him the best she can.”