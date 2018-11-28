Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West know how to find the perfect photo-op in any country.

While visiting Tokyo on Wednesday, the couple stopped by Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami’s studio. The stars snapped several photos during their visit, posing with Murakami in front of a giant wall of multi-colored skulls.

“Mr. Kanye West & @kimkardashian came to my studio this morning,” Murakami captioned an image posted to his account.

Makeup mogul Kristen Noel Crawley joined the couple and got in on the fun in the artist’s studio, standing beside a peace-sign-flashing Kardashian.

This isn’t the first time Murakami has expressed his appreciation for the rapper. In October, he shared a photo of himself in a boxy suit inspired by the music video for West and Lil Pump’s “I Love It.”

Takashi Murakami/Instagram

“I found the music video of Kanye West (and Lil Pump @lilpump )’s ‘I Love It’ incredibly shocking,” he wrote. “It’s like you’re being served a raw, contemporary human being, delivered straight to you via YouTube, iTunes and Spotify.”

The couple’s meeting with the artist comes a day after the couple sparked backlash from environmentally conscious Twitter users for booking a private Boeing 747 for their long flight.

“No big deal, just taking a private 747,” Kardashian said while showing off the jet in her Instagram Stories. “This is how he does it now. Only 747s, private. I’ve never even heard of this, but whatever.”

Tokyo has special meaning for Kardashian and West. Earlier this year, the mother of three shared a sentimental throwback to West’s 40th birthday trip in June 2017.

“Throwback to that time I surprised Kanye with a trip to Japan for his birthday!” she wrote alongside a photo of the rapper. “He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with! He was happy!”

Kardashian West later told The View that the trip meant a lot to the busy couple.

“It’s great to get away when there’s no noise and just us,” she said. “That trip was really special.”