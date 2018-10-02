Kim Kardashian West is sticking by her man.

As her husband Kanye West faces backlash for his recent, renewed pro-Trump sentiments, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians mogul proved that her marriage is still going strong with a sweet photo on Instagram. In the snapshot, Kardashian West, 37, gazes lovingly at the rapper, 41, who flashes a big smile with downcast eyes.

With two red hearts, Kardashian West — who shares kids Chicago, 8 months, Saint, 2, and North, 5, with West — captioned the picture, “We Got Love.”

Kardashian West’s photo tribute comes days after West launched into an unexpected pro-Trump speech following his performance on Saturday Night Live — while she watched in the studio.

A source previously told PEOPLE that her husband’s drama can get to Kardashian West. “Having all this backlash against Kanye is embarrassing for her and her family, but she will never say that,” the source said. “She supports Kanye through and through and truly does think her husband is entitled to his own opinion.”

Another insider told PEOPLE that Kardashian West was not bothered. “While Kanye talked, Kim just stood in the back and watched,” the insider said. “The kids were there, too. She didn’t seem like anything [was up], she was just watching.”

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In his speech, which did not make it to air, West said, “It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.”