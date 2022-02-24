Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Social Media Posts 'Created Emotional Distress' in New Filing

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kim Kardashian says in new court documents amid her divorce proceedings with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has entered a new request to end her marriage to Kanye West.

New court documents, filed on Wednesday and obtained by PEOPLE on Thursday, Kardashian says West's efforts to impede her divorce request "should be rejected." TMZ was the first to report the news. PEOPLE has reached out to West's rep for comment.

"Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over," the documents state. "Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children."

Kardashian, 41, argues that further delaying the divorce "will only create further tension and anxiety" and accuses West, 44, of attempting to "rewrite the terms of the parties' prenuptial

agreement." The Kardashians star, in turn, believes the rapper "should not be permitted" to do so.

"There are no community property assets or debts. Mr. West does not claim otherwise," the documents say, adding that his "counsel's bold statement that the parties' prenuptial agreement is irrelevant does not make it so, nor does Mr. West or his counsel explain why this is so."

Attached to the extensive document is a declaration from Kardashian, herself. The SKIMS mogul further expressed her "desire" to have the marriage terminated.

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has

not done so," the mom of four says. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

Kardashian adds, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from West in last February. The pair initially maintained a civil post-split relationship as they co-parented their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½ — but things eventually turned rocky between the pair.

As Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson flourished before the public eye, the Yeezy designer launched several attacks on social media and in the press. She eventually spoke out against her ex after he accused her of allowing daughter North to have a TikTok account "against [his] will."

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this month. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness."

Kardashian continued, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

She lastly declared she wants to "handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

West later issued a public apology to Kardashian and Davidson, 28, for harassing them on social media. At the time, the "Stronger" rapper acknowledged that "sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing." He additionally took "accountability" for his actions.

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication," he wrote on Instagram. "I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."